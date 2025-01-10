- Home
Iranian Basij Forces Conduct Large-Scale Drill in Tehran
By Staff, Agencies
On Friday, January 10, 110,000 members of the Iranian Basij [volunteer] forces participated in a large-scale cultural and combat exercise in Tehran.
Organized by the Muhammad Rasulullah division of the IRG as part of the Payambar-e Azam [The Great Prophet] 19 war game, the drill, codenamed ‘Rahiyan-e Quds’ [‘Those Heading Towards Al-Quds], showcased various defense equipment.
The organizers emphasized that the exercise aimed to enhance Basij forces’ readiness to address threats, improve coordination, and develop professional skills in counter-terrorism, urban protection and rescue and relief operations.
The Iranian Armed Forces have recently conducted multiple war games. Iranian officials maintain that their military and missile capabilities are purely defensive and will remain non-negotiable.
