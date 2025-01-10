“Israeli” Forces Conceal Soldier Identities amid Legal Fears Abroad

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupation forces announced on Thursday their decision to obscure the identities of soldiers, citing fears of potential legal action abroad due to their involvement in alleged crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

According to the “Israeli” newspaper “Yedioth Ahronoth”, the move follows numerous attempts by pro-Palestinian organizations worldwide to obtain court orders for the arrest of “Israeli” soldiers.

Last month, “Israeli” media disclosed that a soldier was secretly evacuated from Sri Lanka after being summoned by authorities for questioning over war crime allegations in Gaza. Reportedly, the soldier was urged by “Israeli” authorities to leave immediately to evade arrest.

Additionally, Channel 14 reported Thursday that an “Israeli” settler missing in Thailand for two weeks was found deceased.

In response to growing concerns about legal action against reservists traveling abroad, the “Israeli” military has imposed stricter media regulations to limit coverage of soldiers during combat, as highlighted by The Guardian.

Reports from Sunday revealed that four “Israeli” soldiers had been investigated in South Africa, Sri Lanka, Brazil and France over allegations of war crimes. Pro-Palestinian organizations have filed 50 complaints in courts worldwide against “Israeli” reserve soldiers for crimes in Gaza, the “Israeli” Broadcasting Authority confirmed on Monday.

According to the report, these complaints have led to investigations in ten cases, though no arrests have been made.

The “Israeli” army’s Information Security Department noted that soldiers post approximately one million online content pieces daily, often including incriminating footage of their involvement in Gaza, raising the risks of exposure and prosecution.

In Brazil, a court recently ordered police to investigate an “Israeli” soldier accused of demolishing civilian homes in Gaza during the occupation's alleged genocidal campaign.

The complaint, filed by the Hind Rajab Foundation [HRF], accuses the suspect of contributing to the destruction of homes and livelihoods, supported by video and photographic evidence.

HRF lawyer Maira Pinheiro stated, “This individual actively participated in the destruction of civilian homes in Gaza, perpetuating the cycle of impunity enjoyed by ‘Israeli’ forces.”