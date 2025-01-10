Cypriots Protest Against “Israeli” President’s Visit

By Staff, Agencies

Two large protests organized by the Cyprus Peace Council were held in Cyprus on Thursday, opposing the visit of “Israeli” entity’s President Isaac Herzog.

The first demonstration took place at the Larnaca Airport roundabout, while the second was held near the presidential palace in Nicosia.

Participants included representatives from the Russian Citizens’ Council, the International Movement of Russia Lovers in Cyprus, and the Cyprus-Russia Friendship Association.

Protesters strongly condemned the “Israeli” occupation's ongoing military actions and acts of genocide against the Palestinian people. Demonstrators also denounced the “Israeli” aggressions, which they said have resulted in the martyrdom of tens of thousands in Gaza and Lebanon.

The protesters viewed Herzog’s visit during the “Israeli” ongoing aggression as an affront to the Cypriot people, who themselves have endured the consequences of occupation.

The demonstrators called for an immediate end to military operations and the mass murder of civilians, asserting that such actions threaten peace and stability in the region.

However, Cyprus received in December an “Israeli” air "defense" system, as the eastern Mediterranean island seeks to diversify its defense suppliers following the loss of Russia as a key provider.

According to the TV station Sigma, initial deliveries of the system were made on Tuesday. However, Cypriot officials refrained from commenting on the details of the report.

"The only thing I can say is we will, and are doing everything necessary to bolster the deterrence force of Cyprus, not only because we are a country under occupation, but an EU member state in a region of particular geo-strategic importance," Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides told reporters on Thursday.