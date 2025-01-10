- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Understanding Human Metapneumovirus [HMPV]
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
This infographic sheds light on the Human Metapneumovirus [HMPV], which is a respiratory virus known for causing a range of illnesses, from mild symptoms to severe complications. It poses significant risks, especially for vulnerable groups, highlighting the importance of awareness about its symptoms and impact.
Comments
- Related News