Pope Francis Condemns “Israel’s” Shameful Actions in Gaza

Pope Francis on Thursday intensified his criticism of "Israel's" genocidal aggression in Gaza, describing the humanitarian crisis in the sector as “very serious and shameful”.

The remarks were delivered on his behalf by an aide during an annual address to Vatican-accredited diplomats, as the 88-year-old pontiff recovers from a cold.

In his address, the pope condemned the bombing of civilians, referencing the dire conditions in Gaza where electricity is scarce, and winter cold has claimed lives. “We cannot in any way accept the bombing of civilians,” the speech read, adding that “We cannot accept that children are freezing to death because hospitals have been destroyed or a country's energy network has been hit.”

The address, which is often referred to as the pope's "state of the world" speech, included a wide range of global concerns. Francis also urged an end to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, which has caused widespread devastation and loss of life.

“My wish for the year 2025 is that the entire international community will work above all to end the conflict that, for almost three years now, has caused so much bloodshed,” the pope said, referring to the Ukraine war. He also highlighted other global conflicts in countries such as Sudan, Mozambique, Myanmar, and Nicaragua.

Pope's plea for peace

The pope has consistently advocated for a ceasefire in the embattled Strip. Reflecting on the scale of the ongoing genocide, he remarked that the war has become "too much."

In his annual Christmas message last month, Pope Francis urged for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. He expressed his concern for the Christian communities in the region, particularly in Gaza, where conditions have deteriorated significantly.