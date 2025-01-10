Lancet Study: Gaza Death Toll 40% Higher than Recorded

By Staff, Agencies

A new study published in the UK’s Lancet medical journal estimates that Gaza's death toll during the first nine months of the war was about 40 percent higher than figures reported by the Palestinian health ministry.

Research published in The Lancet medical journal on Friday suggested that around 2.9 percent of Gaza's pre-war population or approximately one in 35 inhabitants were martyred in “Israeli” attacks until late July 2024.

Up to June 30 last year, the health ministry in Gaza reported a death toll of 37,877 in the war.

The study suggests the total death toll was actually at around 64,260, which would mean the health ministry had under-reported the number of deaths by 41 percent.

The new study used data from the ministry, an online survey and social media obituaries to estimate that there were between 55,298 and 78,525 deaths from traumatic injuries in Gaza by that time.

However, the toll did not count the deaths from a lack of health care or food, or the thousands of missing believed to be buried under rubble.

On Thursday, Gaza's health ministry said that 46,006 people had been martyred over the full 15 months of war.