IRG to Test New Anti-Ballistic Air Defense System

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards Aerospace Force is going to test out a homegrown anti-ballistic air defense missile system.

In comments at a televised program on Thursday night, Commander of the IRG Aerospace Force’s Air Defense General Davood Sheikhian elaborated on the tactics practiced during the Payambar-e Azam [The Great Prophet] 19 war game in western Iran.

Highlighting the IRG’s advanced air defense capabilities, the general said a new homegrown anti-ballistic air defense system will be tested in the near future.

The commander noted that the new Iranian system will definitely create many equations in the military sphere and raise questions in the minds of the hostile countries.

The IRG Aerospace Force has operated many air defense systems in the war game to practice for electronic warfare.

On Monday, the commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base -the central headquarters of Iran’s Air Defense- said a series of new and secret air defense systems have been installed near the country’s sensitive locations.

In remarks in 2018, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei described the air defense base as a very crucial part of the Armed Forces that is at the frontline of confronting enemies of Iran.