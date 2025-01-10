Exposing Torture in “Israeli” Prisons While the World Watches

By Mohamad Hammoud

Recent media reports detailing the torture endured by Palestinian, Hamas, and Hezbollah captives in 'Israeli' prisons. This situation highlights a grim reality that has persisted for far too long." Despite being hailed by the West and the US as a democratic nation that upholds human rights, "Israel" continues to engage in practices that violate international law and the principles it claims to champion. The international community, particularly the United States, remains complicit through its unwavering support for “Israel”, even as evidence of these atrocities emerges.

Torture in "Israeli" Prisons: A Grim Reality

Several human rights organizations and former detainees have documented a range of brutal torture methods employed against Palestinian detainees. Physical abuse includes beatings, prolonged stress positions, and denial of medical care for injuries sustained during interrogation. Psychological torture, equally devastating, involves solitary confinement, sleep deprivation, threats against family members, and verbal abuse intended to break detainees' spirits.

One particularly harrowing method is "shabeh," where captives are tied to a low chair with their hands behind their backs, causing excruciating pain for hours or even days. Many Palestinians went on hunger strikes to protest the inhumane conditions and administrative detention—a practice that allows imprisonment without charge or trial.

The mistreatment of child detainees adds another layer of horror, with minors reporting beatings, threats, and prolonged isolation, all in violation of international standards for the treatment of children in custody. These practices not only harm individuals but also seek to instill fear within Palestinian society as a whole.

Medical negligence compounds the suffering of Palestinian captives. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Commission has confirmed instances of deaths due to systematic medical neglect, such as that of Ismail Taqatqa, who passed away while imprisoned. Many detainees suffer from serious health issues exacerbated by harsh conditions and lack of proper medical treatment.

The violence faced by Palestinian detainees from Gaza is particularly severe. Thousands have been detained during "Israel's" military operations, with testimonies indicating they are often handcuffed and blindfolded, subjected to beatings and humiliating treatment. Detainees report being insulted, spit on, and forced to endure sleep deprivation, being woken repeatedly to stand for long periods.

The Role of International Law and "Israel's" Violations

The systematic torture and abuse in "Israeli" prisons violate international law, including the United Nations Convention Against Torture, to which "Israel" is a signatory. The Fourth Geneva Convention also prohibits the mistreatment of prisoners of war and civilians in occupied territories, yet these legal frameworks are routinely ignored.

Despite abundant evidence and calls to action from organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, accountability remains elusive. "Israel's" actions are shielded by diplomatic and military backing, particularly from the United States. By providing substantial financial aid, advanced weaponry, and unwavering political support, the U.S. becomes complicit in "Israel's" human rights violations, undermining its credibility as a champion of human rights.

Perhaps Americans shy away from lecturing Israelis about prisoner abuse because they have committed similar acts in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Guantanamo Bay, and to a lesser extent in some US detention facilities.

The Silence of the World: A Moral Failure

The international community’s response—or lack thereof—highlights a glaring double standard. Nations and organizations that advocate for human rights often turn a blind eye to "Israeli" abuses. The United Nations has issued numerous resolutions condemning these practices, yet they are routinely ignored. Attempts to hold "Israel" accountable in international forums, such as the International Criminal Court (ICC), face strong opposition from the US and its allies.

This hypocrisy is evident in the swift sanctions imposed on other nations for human rights violations, while "Israel" is safeguarded from meaningful consequences. Such tacit approval enables the "Israeli" government to continue its oppressive policies with impunity.

A Call for Accountability and Justice

The ongoing torture and abuse in "Israeli" prisons, coupled with the world’s silence, reflect a profound moral failing. Governments and international organizations must demand accountability from "Israel" and enforce existing international laws. This includes imposing sanctions, supporting investigations by the ICC, and ceasing the supply of weapons and resources that facilitate human rights violations.

Conclusion

The torture endured by Palestinian, Hamas, and Hezbollah prisoners in "Israeli" prisons is a dark stain on the conscience of the international community. As long as powerful nations, led by the United States, continue to support "Israel" unconditionally, these violations will persist. True justice requires a shift in global priorities—placing human rights and international law above political expediency. The silence of the world is not just complicity; it is an endorsement of oppression. It is time for this silence to end.