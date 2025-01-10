Please Wait...

Battle of the Mighty

 

Iran Unveils New ‘Rezvan’ Loitering Drone with 20-Km Range

folder_openIran access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has introduced its latest loitering munition suicide drone, the "Rezvan", which boasts a 20-kilometer range and is now operational.

The IRG unveiled and deployed its newest drone during Payambar-e Azam [The Great Prophet] 19 military exercises. The Rezvan drone has a range of 20 kilometers and a flight endurance of 20 minutes.

Equipped with a forward-facing camera, the drone transmits images back to the operator after being launched from a cylindrical launcher, allowing the operator to select and strike a target.

This drone enhances the rapid response units of the IRG's ground forces, providing them with new capabilities to counter terrorist groups, particularly in complex mountainous terrains.

Loitering munitions, also known as "kamikaze drones" or "suicide drones," are a specific type of weapon designed for precise strikes. Once launched, these systems use advanced optical and thermal sensors to detect and track targets. They patrol designated airspaces, scanning for potential threats, and when they find a target, they dive into it, detonating themselves to ensure destruction.

This unique combination of surveillance and striking capability makes loitering munitions extremely effective in modern warfare. Such weapons are especially effective in ground combat and anti-ambush operations. Their small size and portability make them an ideal weapon for ground forces.

 

