Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israel’ Incapable of Intercepting Yemeni Missiles

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul malik Badreddine Al-Houthi praised Yemen's recent strikes, saying they showed “Israel” is incapable of intercepting and shooting down hypersonic Yemeni missiles.

Sayyed Al-Houthi made the remarks in a televised speech on Thursday evening, emphasizing that the failure points to the huge and significant gap in the entity’s capabilities.

He said Yemeni forces have managed to target “Israeli” military positions deep inside the occupied lands multiple times, using hypersonic missiles and drones.

Yemen's operations, which are being carried out in retaliation for the “Israeli” genocidal campaign against Palestinians in Gaza, are imposing a substantial economic cost on the usurping entity, he added.

“The operations have an enormous impact. They are instilling fear, anxiety and panic into the Zionist enemy, which has failed to intercept Yemeni missiles. The ‘Israeli’ aviation industry has been dramatically influenced, as flights into and out of 'Ben Gurion' Airport are halted during our operations.”

Sayyed Al-Houthi hit out at the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden for an $8 billion aid package for “Israel” that includes munitions for fighter jets and attack helicopters alongside artillery shells, stating that "the Zionist enemy will use the ammunition to kill women and children".

He also took a swipe at “all indifferent, coward and stingy governments that are watching idly by the starvation of Palestinians in Gaza”, stating that such regimes are complicit in “Israeli” atrocities.

“This week, ‘Israeli’ soldiers themselves have started looting the trickles of aid that have reached Gaza. What the ‘Israeli’ enemy did to Kamal Adwan Hospital [in northern Gaza] was a blatant act of aggression, and one of the most horrendous crimes it has so far committed in the Gaza Strip,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said.

The Ansarullah leader also stated that mosques are among the primary targets that the “Israeli” enemy is keen to attack because it is an enemy of Islam and Muslims.

“The ‘Israeli’ enemy continues its crimes, raids, killings, and destruction in the West Bank and al-Quds. The Zionist entity constantly seeks to bring in more extremist Jews into occupied territories in pursuit of its expansionist schemes,” he said.

Sayyed al-Houthi further underlined that “Whatever the ‘Israeli’ enemy does in southern Lebanon and its recurrent acts of aggression have all resulted in failure. The ‘Israeli’ enemy has failed to achieve its declared goal of eliminating Hezbollah, as the resistance movement remains strongly present on the Lebanese scene.”

Turning to “Israeli” airstrikes against critical infrastructure and factories in Syria, the Yemeni leader confirmed that they are fairly linked to the “Israeli” interests, which revolve around occupation and looting.

He also lashed out at the United States and “Israel” over attempts to recruit spies and set up sabotage cells aimed at inciting strife and disintegrating the Syrian society.

Meanwhile, Sayyed Al-Houthi called upon the Syrians to unite and protect their homeland against US and Israeli conspiracies.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Ansarullah leader strongly condemned and rejected an “Israeli” map that claimed Jordanian, Syrian and Lebanese territories as part of so-called “greater ‘Israel’,” describing the map as “extremely provocative.”

“Muslim nations must take a real and effective stance against the ‘Israeli’ enemy to deter it from achieving its ambitions. Collaboration with the Americans and ‘Israelis’ enables them to achieve their goals at minimal cost. Such policies are extremely misleading,” Sayyed Al-Houthi emphasized.