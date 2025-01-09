UN: “Israeli” Strikes in Gaza Have Killed 369 Aid Workers since October

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations has reported that at least 369 aid workers have been killed in Gaza since the onset of the "Israeli" military offensive on October 7, 2023.

These attacks on humanitarian personnel, convoys and facilities have severely disrupted relief operations in the besieged territory.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA], 263 of the deceased were staff members of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA].

This includes a Palestinian aid worker who succumbed to injuries from an "Israeli" airstrike on a World Food Program [WFP] flour distribution warehouse.

On the same day, "Israeli" forces fired at a marked WFP convoy. While no injuries were reported, the WFP emphasized the urgent need for improved security in Gaza to allow lifesaving humanitarian assistance.

Doctors Without Borders [MSF] has also been gravely impacted, reporting the deaths of eight staff members and numerous attacks on its facilities. MSF expressed frustration over the lack of accountability for these violations.

Humanitarian operations in Gaza remain perilous, with frequent bombings targeting hospitals, medical centers, and shelters. The UN Human Rights Office has highlighted the catastrophic effects of "Israeli" attacks on healthcare infrastructure, pushing Gaza's healthcare system to the brink of collapse.

Since the beginning of the conflict, over 45,936 Palestinians have been killed, with more than 109,274 injured. Women and children account for a significant portion of the casualties.