Sheikh Naim Qassem’s Full Speech on the Martyrdom Anniv. of Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem commemorates the martyrdom anniversary of the leaders Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and talks about the latest political developments [04-01-2025].

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds. May prayers and salutations be upon the most deserving of creatures, our master and beloved leader, Abu al-Qasim Muhammad, upon his pure and noble family, upon his chosen and pious companions, and upon all the prophets and righteous until the Day of Judgment.

Peace and Allah’s mercy and blessings be upon you.

Today, we commemorate the 5th martyrdom anniversary of the great leader, martyr Qassem Soleimani, the great leader, martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and their comrades who were martyred with them.

However, I will begin by congratulating the Islamic nation on the start of the month of Rajab, in which God Almighty pours mercy on His servants. Hence, let us benefit from this divine mercy and let us get closer to Him through worship. We congratulate you on the birth of the tenth imam of the Ahl Al-Bayt, Imam Al-Baqir, on the second of Rajab. We also console you on the martyrdom of Imam Al-Hadi on the third of Rajab [according to some narrations]. ‏

I will delve into the occasion and then talk about the political situation in Lebanon and the region. ‏

1- The martyred commander Qassem Soleimani was a strategic leader at the intellectual, political, and jihadist levels. I wanted to highlight three prominent points in the personality of this strategic leader, the leader of the Axis of Resistance, and the master of the martyrs of the Axis of Resistance.

1- Hajj Qassem set out from the authenticity of Islam, from the authentic Muhammadan Islam, following the leadership of Imam Khomeini and Imam Khamenei.

He was a validation of the noble verse: {O believers! Shall I guide you to an exchange that will save you from a painful punishment? [It is to] have faith in Allah and His Messenger, and strive in the cause of Allah with your wealth and your lives. That is best for you, if only you knew.}

What was the result? {He will forgive your sins, and admit you into Gardens under which rivers flow, and [house you in] splendid homes in the Gardens of Eternity. That is the ultimate triumph.} This is in the Hereafter.

{[He will also give you] another favor that you long for: help from Allah and an imminent victory. [So] give good news [O Prophet] to the believers.}

2- Martyr Qassem exposed America and its schemes, especially in Iraq and Afghanistan, and America's adoption of ISIS. He confronted this system and foiled America's projects in this region.

He also exposed “Israel”, the dangerous criminal expansionist tool in the region that wants to occupy not only Palestine but also the entire region.

He dealt “Israel” very severe blows by defining Palestine and the liberation of Palestine and Al-Quds as the compass. He was the commander of the Quds Force and the Axis of Resistance. He worked diligently in this direction and was able to restore Palestine's glory through the centrality of the resistance confrontation in Palestine against the “Israeli” enemy.

3- Martyr Qassem Soleimani worked on the inclinations of the peoples of the region [to resist]. In other words, he came to the region and found good, pure, faithful people who had inclinations to resistance. He strengthened this inclination and provided the appropriate capabilities. He remained with its mujahedeen. He contributed day and night to providing capabilities, training, and correcting visions. He tried to link these arenas in a way that they would benefit from each other for the benefit of occupied Palestine. He was behind the steadfastness, stability, and the restoration of the Palestinian cause to its presence, universality, and revival to be the first central cause for the people of the region, for Muslims, and for the free people of the world.

I will quote His Eminence’s, my Imam and leader [Sayyed Khamenei], description of martyr Soleimani. He said, “Soleimani is a school.” He also said, “All of Hajj Qassem’s goals will be achieved by virtue of the greatness of his spirit and blood at the hands of his brothers, sons, and students, the resisters and mujahedeen from all the peoples of our nation who reject humiliation and submission to the arrogant tyrants.”

I quote the loving and devoted master of the martyrs of the Resistance, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was Soleimani’s beloved companion in Jihad. Sayyed Nasrallah about him, “The beloved brother and great leader Hajj Qassem Soleimani achieved his greatest wish and received the highest medal of martyrdom to truly be the master of the martyrs of the Axis of Resistance.”

Martyr Qassem is a model, a pioneer, a flag, and a banner. His influence will continue in confronting “Israel”, God willing, until it ceases to exist. He is an example of confronting the arrogance that supports this usurping entity.

As for the martyred leader Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, he is a symbol of Iraq, and his role was highly influential in leading this group of believers to liberate Iraq from the accursed Saddam, America, the great Satan and “ISIS”, which wanted to occupy Iraq. Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis is an example of true commitment [to the religious authority]. He played a major role under the banner of the Marja'iya [religious authority] in establishing the Hashd [or Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF)]. He was a fluttering banner in the sky of the nation on the path to Palestine, the glory of Iraq, and the defeat of the American occupation.

They both are wonderful models. On their martyrdom anniversary, we congratulate them and the martyrs who accompanied them. We congratulate and extend our condolences to their families, countries, loved ones, and the Islamic Ummah on their martyrdom. Condolences and congratulations to the Master of the Age and Time.

2- I'll start with the general political points.

1- In 1982, the “Israeli” enemy invaded Lebanon and reached the capital Beirut. The Islamic Resistance, the national resistance, and all the honorable resistance fighters continued to resist from 1982 until 2000 when we liberated this land. It was liberated within 18 years thanks to the resistance, but the lesson is that “Israel” reached Beirut within days.

In 2024, during the September aggression, “Israel” tried for 64 days to advance a few hundred meters but failed. It paid a heavy price in terms of its soldiers, army, and officers. It was unable to advance more than a few hundred meters on the front edge. Why is that? Why did “Israel” fail to reach not only Beirut but also the Litani River? Because the Resistance fighters firmly stood their ground against it.

This is deterrence. What is deterrence? When you are facing an army with five divisions, including 72,000 soldiers and officers, to breach the border and reach the river or beyond the river and is unable to do so. Doesn’t this mean that the Resistance is strong, deterrent, effective, and able to disrupt the enemy’s goals?

Despite the widespread destruction carried out by “Israel” and the criminal aggression that spared no human beings or stones, the agreement was nevertheless concluded in which the enemy requested a ceasefire. We agreed through the Lebanese state to the ceasefire.

When the ceasefire was reached, the Resistance had a significant ability and an influential presence. In other words, the battle did not end and the agreement was not reached because the Resistance had no more capabilities.

It is because of the capabilities, the resistance fighters, jihad, pride, strength, steadfastness, sacrifices, and offerings that this enemy was forced to request a ceasefire. Hence, the resistance has significant capabilities.

These Resistance fighters possess solid will and determination and reject occupation. Don't forget, we faced unprecedented aggression. We stood firm as a Resistance. Our people stood firm; Lebanon stood firm, and together we broke the backbone of the project to end the resistance. We broke “Israel’s” backbone, and “Israel” was unable to achieve its goal.

It is true that the sacrifices made were great, but the way to remain honorable is to make these great sacrifices. If these great sacrifices are not made, what would be the result? “Israel” would enter, occupy, and reach Beirut. No, we are honorable; the Resistance will continue, God willing.

After the Battle of the Mighty, there are results that have become engraved, and we must see this. After the Battle of the Mighty, there is no possibility for Lebanon to continue without the Resistance. It is not possible for the “Israeli” enemy to invade whenever it wants. It cannot establish a special zone on a piece of Lebanese land in which it will create an army and “Israeli” settlements.

Pay attention. What happened in this battle destroyed any hopes for “Israel” in Lebanon. This is thanks to the existing integration between the Resistance, the people, and the army.

If you want to make a comparison, just take a look at what is happening in Syria. The “Israelis” occupied an area in the Golan Heights that is one and a half times larger than the size of Gaza. It struck all the capabilities of the Syrian army and the Syrian people. Therefore, it is doing as it pleases to disrupt Syria's capabilities for a long time and to ensure that it will not be confronted by the Syrians.

I believe that in the future, the Syrian people will have a role in confronting “Israel” because they are an honorable and resistant people who aspire for dignity and freedom.

But we must keep this comparison in mind. What happened in Syria could have happened in Lebanon had it not been for the Resistance. This must be recorded. This is the first point.

2- The Resistance is a cultural, political, and jihadist choice. Opposite to resistance is submission to the enemy out of fear that it might harm us temporarily. Hyowever, it is raking everything for the future. The Resistance is our choice to liberate the land, preserve sovereignty, and support Palestine against the occupation.

For the Resistance to be able to do something, it must possess two things:

1- The first thing is faith and preparation.

2- The second is the practical readiness and capabilities that translate this faith.

Let me be very clear. The Resistance leadership is the one that decides when to resist, how to resist, the method of resistance, and the weapons to use. It does not mean that the Resistance will respond to every incident. Who sets the rules for the Resistance? The Resistance sets its own rules. Therefore, there is no timetable that determines the Resistance’s work – not an agreement or the end of the 60-day ceasefire agreement.

We said that we will exercise patience and give a chance to prevent “Israeli” violations and implement the agreement. This does not mean that we will be patient for 60 days or that we will be patient for less or more than 60 days. Our patience to confront the enemy is linked to the appropriate timing that we decide. Our patience may run out before or after the 60 days pass.

This is something that the leadership decides. The leadership of the Resistance is the one that decides when to exercise patience, when to take the initiative, and when to respond. Do not trouble yourself with political analyses or statements regarding Hezbollah’s actions after the 60 days. When we decide to do something, you will see it directly; we will not speak about it prior. This is our decision.

In the agreement, the South means exclusively south of the Litani River and obliges “Israel” to withdraw. The state that we are part of, along with the sponsors of the agreement, are responsible for stopping “Israel’s” breaches and implementing the agreement.

The Battle of the Mighty established the legitimacy and importance of the Resistance, which emerged with its head held high and victorious by foiling the occupation’s project and preventing the end of the Resistance.

3- They give the results of the “Israeli” aggression many descriptions to psychologically defeat the Resistance and its environment.

I will mention some so that people will understand and not be affected by words that lack facts.

- They say the Resistance has weakened, but they ignore the fact that ten days after the martyrdom of the Master of the Martyrs of the Resistance, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Resistance began to recover, and everyone bears witness to that.

With the agreement, it emerged strong, thanks to the Resistance fighters, the people, the supporters, the martyrs, the wounded, the prisoners, and all those who gave their most precious possessions. Thus, the resistance is strong.

- They also say that the enemy struck the Resistance's capabilities. If it had struck the Resistance's capabilities, what stopped the enemy for 64 days? When the enemy agreed with the Lebanese state on the ceasefire deal, the capabilities remained and the Resistance possessed the ability to continue for a long time. Hence, we have the capabilities.

- Another thing they say is the Resistance declined. Resistance is faith and conviction first and foremost; the Resistance is not a weapon. It is faith; this faith is strong, solid, and deeply rooted. Listen to what the children, women, the old, or the wounded people from the pager attack or from the battles are saying. They say that they are ready to be wounded again, give their other children, remain fighting the battle, and offer everything again. This means that the Resistance has become more rooted and stronger and will live on to set an example for future generations.

The Resistance has not declined; it has increased and will increase more. Our morale is high despite the wounds and pain. {But all honor and power belongs to Allah, His Messenger, and the believers, yet the hypocrites do not know.}

They also say that a large number [of our fighters] were martyred. Do you think that if we lose martyrs it means that we have lost?

No! Martyrdom is the wish of those who attained it. Each one of these men has come to his end. They ask God Almighty that if their time was to come, let it be in the heart of the battle.

This is the most sublime example. {Above every one with righteousness, there is a righteousness, to the extent the man is killed in the Way of Allah, so there isn’t any righteousness above it.}

That is why when we talk about a martyr to his family, we condole and congratulate them. We offer our condolences for the loss of loved ones, and this is normal, but we congratulate them for the martyr achieving what he wished for.

The blood of the martyrs serves them for their status and strengthens the path of Jihad and accumulates strength in order to achieve victory.

God Almighty says in His Noble Book, {[As for] those who believe in Allah and His messengers, it is they who are [truly] the people of truth. And the martyrs, with their Lord, will have their reward and their light.}

The martyrs create our future on the path of Imam Hussein [AS], who was martyred with more than 70 of his companions and members of his family, and his women were taken captive. [Sayyida] Zainab was the first media figure to talk about this incident. The result was that the martyrdom of Imam Hussein revived the nation after him.

One of the blessings of this martyrdom is that we can stand in support of rightness in the face of falsehood.

- They say the material damage is great. This is a test. Thank God, we did not fail the test. The material damage will be compensated, God willing. The important thing is that the project [of Resistance] did not fall.

There is a phrase that came to my mind as I was preparing the speech. Every birth is accompanied by pain and hope. When a child comes into life, he comes out crying; later this child is the one who becomes great. Every birth is accompanied by pain and hope.

The Battle of the Mighty marks a new birth for Lebanon, which resists occupation and carries hope for the future and pride for its people. It will be sovereign, independent, and not controlled by America and “Israel”.

Meet us and you will find the future. Some people try to say that we’ve been defeated. Never! This is a test that we passed, praise be to God Almighty.

In any case, there are many people who are upset and tense, conducting analyses and throwing accusations. They are the ones who are hurt because they did not expect that the Resistance would emerge strong and unbreakable, with its head held high despite the sacrifices. However, these are the sacrifices that create the future.

Today, we must always look at it [what is happening in Gaza] with a humane and just perspective. For God's sake, is what is happening in Palestine and Gaza reasonable?

There are more than 155,000 martyrs and wounded and more than two million people moving from one place to another living in tents during winter. “Israel” is starving them, annihilating them, and killing them, and daily massacres have become the norm. Meanwhile, America, France, Britain and all the major countries are watching. Isn't this injustice, tyranny, demonization and deviation that must be confronted?

Despite everything that is happening in Palestine, the Palestinian people remain steadfast, and the Resistance continues. They have been withstanding for 15 months. They are one of the most noble peoples, if not the most noble in the world with their sacrifices. What they are enduring is beyond what one can comprehend, and yet they continue to endure. Their homes have been destroyed and women and children killed, but their faith remained and will remain, and the resistance will continue.

We salute and send our greetings to Yemen, its leadership, people, and army. Yemen is a wonderful example. After seeing what Yemen is doing to support Palestine, who from the Arab and Islamic countries as well as the other countries of the world that claim to have humanity can say I am unable to help?

Look at Yemen which has modest capabilities but is rich in its people, leadership, and resilience. Look at what it is doing. It created something from nothing just to face the “Israeli” enemy, America, Britain and those with them. They are all fighting for “Israeli” injustice and genocide. Where should we be? This is where we should be, not somewhere else. The question ‘Why are you fighting?’ should not be asked. Rather, ‘Why are you not fighting for rightness?’ should be the central question.

I conclude by saying that Hezbollah is keen to elect a president on the basis that the parliamentary blocs choose him through cooperation and understanding. Consensus is a golden opportunity to turn a page towards positivity in Lebanon. The abolitionists have no chance. Those aligned with foreigners cannot achieve their goals from these elections with their arrogance.

We want to accomplish January 9 by choosing a new president for a new, positive, and cooperative phase that leads to stability. We are working to consolidate national unity, Islamic unity and all forms of internal cooperation to rebuild our country.

May the peace, mercy and blessings of Allah be upon you.