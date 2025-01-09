- Home
Iran Protests French City’s Insulting Poster
By Staff, Agencies
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly protested a recent “insulting” move by the mayor of a French city regarding the Islamic Republic’s sanctities and personalities, urging respect for all countries’ cultural and religious values.
Iranian Foreign Ministry Director General for Western Europe, Majid Nili, has criticized the use of offensive content against Iranian officials as a violation of international cultural values.
Beziers, southern France, recently launched a campaign on buses using insulting portraits of Islamic Revolution leader His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Iran has diplomatically protested to France, urging the government to prevent the repetition of provocative actions, stated Nili.
French President Macron accused Iran of posing a significant strategic and security challenge to France, Europe, and the region due to its nuclear program acceleration and alleged support for Russia's Ukraine war.
In response, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on Tuesday strongly rejected the French president’s allegations as “baseless and contradictory.”
He expressed regret that the French president incriminates Iran, which has always respected international law, instead of "Israel's" apartheid entity, whose leaders are wanted by the International Criminal Court.
