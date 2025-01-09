- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
’Israeli’ Media- ’Israel’ Scheming to Divide Syria into Cantons
By Staff, Agencies
"Times of Israel" reported that "Israeli" government and security officials are secretly planning an international summit to propose dividing Syria into cantons, claiming it would safeguard the rights and safety of all ethnic groups.
According to "Israel Hayom," the officials discussed the plot in December, right after the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria, with "Israeli" so-called Energy Minister Eli Cohen proposing an international summit that would discuss its possibility.
The latest developments reportedly stemmed from a security cabinet meeting chaired by War Minister Israel Katz two days ago, preceding an upcoming discussion led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In addition, the so-called ministers discussed Turkey's influence in Syria, strategies to counter it, concerns about the new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, and fears for Druze and Kurdish minorities.
The proposed international summit allegedly aims to enable "Israel" to address threats from former rebel groups that have ascended power and do not adhere to the longstanding "Israeli"-Syrian ceasefire agreement.
Comments
- Related News