British MP Jeremy Corbyn Questions UK Government on Complicity in ’Israel’s’ War on Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Independent British MP Jeremy Corbyn has called for transparency regarding the UK government's role in "Israel's" ongoing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The minister wrote to the UK Foreign Office requesting confirmation on whether the RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus is being used for weapons shipments to the occupying entity.

He also demanded answers on whether or not the UK would suspend the export of F-35 fighter jet components to "Israel."

"I remain astounded by your government's admission that it is making an exception to the UK's legal obligations," he wrote in the letter.

"The Foreign Secretary acknowledged F-35 jets breach international law, implicating government in war crimes by licensing parts," he added.

On Tuesday, Corbyn, ex-Leader of British Labor Party, criticized arms supply to "Israeli" entity in UK parliament video.

“The entity's ability to destroy life in Gaza and kill 45,000 people and destroy medical facilities is only possible because of the supply of weapons, principally from the United States," he said.

Last month, a report by the British Palestine Committee (BCP) suggested that London’s involvement in "Israel's" Gaza onslaught is “much deeper than has been acknowledged in most press coverage”.