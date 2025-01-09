US, UK Launch Airstrikes on Yemen in Support of “Israeli” Entity

By Staff, Agencies

The United States and the United Kingdom have carried out new aerial assaults on Yemen as the country continues its retaliatory operations against the "Israeli" entity.

According to Yemen's al-Masirah television channel, the airstrikes on Thursday targeted the districts of Jarban, al-Luhayyah, and Harf Sufyan in Sanaa, Hodeida and Amran provinces, respectively. No immediate information on casualties or damage was provided.

The report also noted that on Wednesday, US and British fighter jets conducted air raids on the provinces of Amran and Sanaa.

The United States Central Command [CENTCOM] confirmed that its warplanes targeted two underground weapons caches belonging to Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement, though the locations of the attacks were not specified.

These attacks are part of the ongoing US and UK bombings of Yemen, which have been in violation of Yemen's sovereignty and international law.

The strikes are a response to Yemen’s operations in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing genocidal campaign by the "Israeli" entity.

As part of their campaign, the Yemeni Armed Forces have targeted ships traveling to or from ports in the occupied territories or linked to the "Israeli" entity, in areas such as the southern Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Gulf of Aden and even the Arabian Sea.

The Yemeni forces have also carried out strikes against "Israeli" targets in the occupied lands and have vowed to continue their operations until the "Israeli" entity halts its deadly offensive in Gaza.