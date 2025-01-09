Imam Khamenei Urges Iraqi Security, Criticizes US Presence and “Israeli” Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei emphasized that a secure and prosperous Iraq directly benefits the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani in Tehran on Wednesday, he warned against the illegal presence of US occupation forces in Iraq, describing their presence as detrimental to the interests of the Iraqi people and government.

Imam Khamenei expressed appreciation for Sudani’s efforts to enhance Iraq’s security and prosperity.

He highlighted evidence of US attempts to expand its presence in Iraq, calling for strong resistance to such actions.

His Eminence also underscored the importance of unity among Iraq’s diverse sects and ethnicities, emphasizing the significant role of the Popular Mobilization Forces [Hashd al-Shaabi] in maintaining Iraq’s strength and security.

The Leader pointed out the historical ineffectiveness of the US-led coalition against the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”], contrasting it with the decisive role of Iraqi armed forces and Hashd Al-Shaabi in defeating the terror group, particularly during the liberation of Mosul in 2017.

Touching on Syria, Imam Khamenei remarked on the clear involvement of foreign governments in efforts to overthrow the government of Bashar Al-Assad. He reiterated the need for solidarity between the Iraqi government and its people to ensure long-term stability.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Prime Minister Sudani expressed hope that agreements reached during his visit would deepen bilateral relations.

He highlighted Iraq’s key sources of strength, including its people, Hashd Al-Shaabi, national unity, and religious authority.

Sudani also reaffirmed Iraq’s principled stance in supporting the people of Gaza and Lebanon against "Israeli" aggression and genocide, while condemning the "Israeli" campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip and its hostility toward Lebanon.

He further reiterated Iraq’s support for Syria’s sovereignty and the establishment of an inclusive government that reflects the will of the Syrian people.