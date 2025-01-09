Iran Calls for Inclusive Governance, Respect for Syria’s Sovereignty at UNSC

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s UN Ambassador and Permanent Representative, Amir Saeid Iravani, urged respect for Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity during a United Nations Security Council session on Syria in New York.

He emphasized the importance of forming an inclusive government through free and fair elections and a comprehensive national dialogue, ensuring representation for all ethnic, political and religious groups.

Iravani highlighted drafting a new constitution as a key priority for Syria's future governance. He reaffirmed Iran's legal presence in Syria, stating it was requested by the former Syrian government to combat terrorism and maintain regional stability.

He also noted Iran’s responsible withdrawal, underscoring the nation's commitment to achieving peace and combating terrorism in Syria.

The ambassador warned of severe economic and humanitarian challenges, pointing out the displacement of over 1.1 million people since November 2024.

He praised the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA] for its efforts and called for rebuilding Syria’s infrastructure, restoring essential services, and facilitating the return of displaced persons.

Iravani criticized Western sanctions on Syria as unjust and harmful to vulnerable populations, advocating their removal. He also emphasized the importance of protecting minorities, including Alawites, Shias and Christians, and ensuring the safety of diplomatic missions in Syria.

Addressing the resurgence of terrorism, he expressed concerns over the activities of sleeper cells linked to Al-Qaeda and the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for "ISIS" / "ISIL"], as well as the destabilizing presence of over 60 armed groups in Syria.

He called for urgent action on the fate of Daesh-affiliated militants held in camps and prisons, advocating their repatriation and accountability.

Iravani identified the “Israeli” entity as the primary threat to Syria’s sovereignty and stability, citing its military aggression, occupation of the Golan Heights, and violations of international law.

He urged the international community to take decisive action against "Israel’s" destabilizing actions.

He concluded by reiterating Iran’s commitment to combating terrorism and collaborating with international and regional partners to achieve lasting peace and stability in Syria and the broader region.