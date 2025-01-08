Carrefour Closes Business in Oman after Exit from Jordan over BDS Pressure

By Staff, Agencies

French retail giant Carrefour has halted operations in Oman after closing all branches in Jordan due to a global anti-"Israel" campaign against the "Israeli" entity's long-standing Palestinian crimes.

Previously, on November 5, 2024, the retail brand confirmed ending business in Jordan.

Majid Al Futtaim, the group who owns the retail rights in the region, announced the decision to cease operations of Carrefour in West Asia and the Arab world after a massive boycott campaign resulted in significant financial and reputational damage.

The Palestinian BDS National Committee launched a global boycott of Carrefour in December 2022, citing the French retail group's involvement in "Israeli" regime crimes against Palestinians.

Over the past two years, the #BoycottCarrefour campaign has witnessed numerous protests outside Carrefour stores, despite some countries' repressive measures aimed at suppressing activism.

The boycott of Carrefour has surged due to its branches' support for "Israel's" genocide by providing free gift packages to its forces since the start of the Gaza Strip conflict.

Carrefour launched a donation campaign for "Israeli" soldiers involved in genocide, and signed partnerships with "Israeli" technology companies and banks involved in war crimes and human rights violations against Palestinians.

Futtaim Group's 2024 report showed retail sector profits fell 47% due to consumer confidence decline over geopolitical conflict, affecting various regions including Jordan, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Emirates.