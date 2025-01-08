- Home
Hind Rajab Foundation Chief Remains Resolute Despite ’Israeli’ Death Threat
By Staff, Agencies
Pro-Palestine advocacy organization Hind Rajab Foundation chairperson remains unwavering despite so-called "Israeli" minister's death threat following group's global complaints against "Israeli" soldiers for war crimes in Gaza.
In a post on X, Dyab Abou Jahjah, a father, husband, and teacher, expressed his determination to pursue justice against "Israeli" war criminals, despite the challenges posed by "Israeli" threats and his responsibilities.
He further emphasized the need for justice and accountability in the wake of the genocide, stressing the importance of international and national legal frameworks for victims and future generations.
The activist stressed the need to prevent normalization of genocide, emphasizing the ongoing pursuit of accountability and justice.
Abou Jahjah's comments were made following a death threat made by so-called "Israeli" minister of diaspora affairs and antisemitism, Amichai Chikli.
The Hind Rajab Foundation has filed numerous complaints against "Israeli" forces involved in the Gaza genocidal campaign and has also lodged a complaint with the ICC against 1,000 "Israeli" soldiers.
