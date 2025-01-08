- Home
Greenland Leader to Meet Danish King Amid Trump Annexation Bid
By Staff, Agencies
On Wednesday, Greenland's leader is set to meet with the Danish king in Copenhagen following US President-elect Donald Trump's comments about annexing the Arctic island.
Trump, taking office on January 20, said he might use economic or military force to add Greenland to the U.S.
Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede arrived in Copenhagen late Tuesday and postponed the meeting with Denmark's King Frederik, previously scheduled for Wednesday.
However, on Wednesday, the Danish royal court announced that the meeting would go ahead, without providing further details.
Greenland, with 57,000 people, has been a Danish territory for 600 years, now handling most internal affairs semi-independently.
Egede rejected Greenland's sale proposal, aiming for independence from Denmark, while Denmark has also asserted that the territory is not for sale, emphasizing that its future can only be determined by the people of Greenland.
In 2019, Trump canceled a visit to Denmark when it's PM rejected the idea to sale Greenland.
