Yemen: US-British Aggression on Sana’a and Amran Governorates

By Staff, Agencies

The US-British aggression launched airstrikes on Wednesday on Yemen, targeting Sana'a and Amran governorates, as the Yemeni armed forces continue to carry out military operations at sea and against the "Israeli" occupation, in support of the resistance in the Gaza Strip.

The aggression targeted the two provinces with missiles launched from warships in the Red Sea.

Five airstrikes targeted the Harf Sufyan district in Amran governorate in the north of the country.

It is noteworthy that the aggression launched three raids on Sunday at dawn on the east of Saada governorate, north of Yemen, causing significant damage to public and private property.

The leader of the Ansarullah movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik al-Houthi, commented on the attacks on Yemen, stressing that Yemen “will not retreat from its principled position, in terms of faith, humanity and morality,” and that the aggression “contributed to the development of Yemen's military capabilities.”

Al-Houthi noted that the aggression “will not even affect the level of the Yemeni position,” stressing “the trend in our position to a higher level, and striving for what is greater.”