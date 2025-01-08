Please Wait...

Maduro - Ukrainian mercenaries captured in Venezuela

Maduro - Ukrainian mercenaries captured in Venezuela
folder_openLatin America access_time 27 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan authorities arrested seven foreign mercenaries, including Ukrainians and Americans, planning to attack the country’s leadership, claimed President Nicolas Maduro.

Colombian hitmen, Ukrainian mercenaries, and US citizens were arrested in Caracas, according to Maduro, who described them as "important mercenaries."

The Venezuelan leader did not give details on detainees or specify if the group acted together.

Maduro claimed that those arrested planned to attack revolution leaders using Bolivarian socialism rhetoric, popularized by Hugo Chavez's predecessor, adding that Venezuela “did not allow it,” while urging citizens to stay on high alert.

In total, Venezuelan authorities arrested 125 foreign mercenaries from 25 countries Maduro accused of planning terrorism against the people.

The announcement came amid rising tensions between Maduro's government and opposition forces led by Edmundo Gonzalez, who refuse to acknowledge the Venezuelan leader's July election victory.

In September, Gonzales, granted asylum in Spain, faced an arrest warrant for terrorism and election crimes, which he denied.

The US has consistently supported Venezuela's opposition forces, recognizing Gonzales as president-elect and increasing sanctions against officials accused of electoral fraud following the election.

In November, Venezuela responded with the introduction of a law imposing prison sentences of 25 to 30 years for those enabling coercive measures against the country.

 

 

United States nicholas maduro mercenaries VenezuelaElections

Comments

