Pezeshkian: Iran Seeks Regional Peace as Iraq Enjoys Stability Following Defeat of Daesh
By Staff, Agencies
Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, emphasized that the Islamic Republic is committed to promoting peace, stability, and security across the region.
He highlighted that Iraq, having vanquished the Wahhabi terrorist group Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”], is currently experiencing a period of stability and progress.
Pezeshkian made these comments during a press conference following his meeting with Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, in Tehran. The Iranian president noted that Iraq is a key partner for Iran and that their relations continue to develop at an optimal level, with expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.
Sudani arrived in Tehran on Wednesday and was warmly received by Iran’s Finance Minister, Abdol-Nasser Hemmati, before meeting with Pezeshkian at the Sa’ad Abad Historical and Cultural Complex.
The Iraqi Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with the outcomes of Pezeshkian's previous visit to Iraq, where discussions covered various aspects, including economic, developmental, social and religious matters.
Sudani's visit follows Pezeshkian’s trip to Iraq last year, which included visits to Baghdad, Karbala, Najaf, Basra, and the Kurdistan Region. His visit to Iran comes at a time when Syria, Iraq's neighbor, is facing instability due to the fall of President Bashar al-Assad and the rise of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham [HTS].
Additionally, Sudani's visit aligns with efforts between the two countries to pursue justice for the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s former top anti-terror commander, in 2020.
Iraq continues to battle terrorism backed by Western and "Israeli" forces while pressing for the withdrawal of US-led forces from its territory, a demand reinforced by the Iraqi parliament after the assassination.
