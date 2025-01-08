Families of “Israeli” Captives File Lawsuit Before “Supreme Court”

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel's" Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that 112 “Israeli” settlers, including individuals who were previously taken captive and relatives of those currently held captive, have filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court.

They are accusing the government of failing to safeguard their fundamental rights, neglecting the issue of captives in Gaza, and violating fundamental laws.

In a radio interview, Rana Guma, the mother of two captives voiced her frustration, stating, “For 15 months, the ‘state’ has neglected its responsibility toward us, which is a clear violation of fundamental laws,” also criticizing the priorities in “Israel”, noting that the issue of the captives should be at the forefront of media and political attention.

Dozens of captives' families gathered outside the home of “Israeli” entity’s President Isaac Herzog in “Tel Aviv”, urging him to exert pressure on the government and Prime Minister to finalize the exchange deal.

The “Israeli” captives' Families Authority accused Netanyahu of being indifferent to their fate, stressing that "he does not want the war to end, and is running a campaign to continue it."

However, Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has reportedly approved a list of 34 captives for a potential exchange deal as part of ongoing discussions about a ceasefire, a Hamas official told Reuters on Sunday.

The official, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the negotiations, emphasized that any agreement remains conditional upon an “Israeli” withdrawal from Gaza and a permanent ceasefire.

Despite this development, progress on these issues appears limited. The official stated, "There has been no progress from “Israel” on the matters of withdrawal from Gaza or a permanent ceasefire."