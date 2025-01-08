- Home
Imam Khamenei: The US Has Made Repeated Miscalculations Regarding Iran
By Staff, Agencies
In a meeting on the anniversary of the January 9, 1978 uprising in Qom, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei addressed the United States' longstanding misjudgments about Iran.
His Eminence pointed out that the United States had consistently made mistakes in its attitude toward Iran over the past several decades.
Imam Khamenei reflected on the period of Iran’s former Pahlavi monarchy, when the country was seen as a stronghold for "American" interests.
He noted that the Revolution emerged from this fortress, a development that "American" officials failed to foresee, leading to a series of miscalculations.
The Leader emphasized that these mistakes persisted after the Revolution, highlighting the "profound rancor" the United States holds toward Iran, given that it had previously exerted control over the country but lost it to the Islamic Republic.
Imam Khamenei explained that this historic defeat continues to fuel "American" resentment and attempts to compensate for their loss of influence.
Imam Khamenei’s remarks were largely aimed at those who may be intimidated by "American" policies. He pointed out that while Iran has engaged in negotiations with European powers, it remains firm in its reluctance to engage with the "United States".
He also reaffirmed that the Islamic Revolution is seen as a pivotal force in the global anti-colonial movement, standing as a symbol of the struggle for a just, multipolar world order.
