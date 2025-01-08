The Houthis Vs. the World: How Yemen’s Resistance Movement Defied ’Israel’ and the West

By Mohamad Hammoud

The Houthis, officially known as Ansarullah, have emerged as one of the most resilient and determined resistance movements in the modern Middle East. Despite facing a Saudi-led coalition supported by Western powers, including the United States and "Israel”, the Houthis have not only survived but have continued to grow stronger. Their ability to withstand immense military and political pressure is a testament to their strategic acumen, ideological commitment, and deep-rooted connection to their people and allies.

Furthermore, their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, in defiance of efforts by both the US and "Israel" to isolate them, demonstrates their broader vision of resistance against oppression and occupation. This essay delves into the history of the Houthis, their strategies for survival and resistance, their connection to Iran and Hezbollah, and their enduring support for Palestine.

A Brief History of the Houthis and Their Resistance

The Houthis trace their roots to the Zaidi Shia community in Yemen, a sect of Islam with a long history in the region. Historically marginalized under Yemen’s central government, the Zaidi community experienced neglect and economic disparity. The movement began in the 1990s as a cultural and religious revival led by Hussein Badreddin al-Houthi, advocating for social justice, political inclusion, and resistance to foreign influence in Yemeni affairs.

Their resistance began as a grassroots response to the Saudi-backed Yemeni government’s corruption, oppression, and alignment with foreign powers. By 2004, the movement had transformed into an organized resistance group under the leadership of Hussein Badreddin al-Houthi, who was killed by Yemeni forces that same year. Despite his death, the Houthis continued to fight, growing stronger under the leadership of his brother, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. Over the years, they became not just a Zaidi resistance movement but a symbol of Yemeni defiance against foreign interference.

Their rise to power culminated in 2014 when they took control of the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, after years of conflict and protests against government corruption. This marked a turning point and led to the Saudi-led coalition's intervention in 2015, which sought to restore the ousted Yemeni government. Since then, the Houthis have been locked in a brutal war against the coalition, supported by the US, the UK, "Israel”, and other Western powers.

The Saudi-Led Coalition and Western Backing: Why They Failed

Despite the vast military and financial resources of the Saudi-led coalition, the Houthis have proven remarkably resilient. The coalition, which includes some of the wealthiest nations in the Arab world, has received logistical, intelligence, and arms support from Western powers, particularly the United States, the United Kingdom, and "Israel." This coalition has launched relentless airstrikes, imposed blockades, and attempted to cripple Yemen’s infrastructure to weaken the Houthis. Yet, they have been unable to achieve their objectives.

One key reason for the failure of the coalition is the Houthis' superior understanding of Yemen's geography and their ability to wage asymmetric warfare. The Houthis have skillfully used Yemen’s rugged terrain to their advantage, launching guerrilla-style attacks on coalition forces and maintaining control over key areas, including the northern highlands. Their resilience is also rooted in their deep support among Yemen’s population, particularly in areas where the coalition’s airstrikes and blockades have caused immense suffering. The Houthis have positioned themselves as defenders of Yemen’s sovereignty and independence, rallying people against what they perceive as foreign aggression.

Another factor in their success is the strategic mistakes of the coalition. The indiscriminate bombing campaigns, which have killed thousands of civilians and destroyed vital infrastructure, have alienated many Yemenis and bolstered support for the Houthis. The coalition’s reliance on mercenaries and poorly coordinated ground offensives has also limited their effectiveness.

Connections to Iran and Hezbollah: A Regional Axis of Resistance

The Houthis’ resilience is bolstered by their strategic alliances with Iran and Hezbollah, which are part of the broader “Axis of Resistance” against US and "Israeli" dominance in the region. Iran has provided political, financial, and logistical support to the Houthis, viewing them as a key ally in countering Western influence in Yemen and beyond. While the extent of Iranian military support is often exaggerated by Western and Gulf media, there is no doubt that the Houthis have benefited from Iranian expertise in areas such as missile development and drone technology.

Hezbollah, the Lebanese resistance movement, has also played a role in supporting the Houthis. Reports suggest that Hezbollah has provided training and strategic guidance to Houthi fighters, sharing its extensive experience in guerrilla warfare gained from decades of resistance against "Israeli" occupation. This connection underscores the Houthis’ integration into a broader network of resistance movements that share a common goal: opposing oppression, foreign intervention, and "Israeli" expansionism.

Support for Palestine: A Core Pillar of the Houthis’ Ideology

One of the most remarkable aspects of the Houthis’ resistance is their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. Despite being embroiled in a brutal war and facing immense challenges at home, the Houthis have consistently voiced their solidarity with the Palestinians. Their slogans, such as “Death to America, Death to Israel,” highlight their ideological opposition to U.S. imperialism and "Israeli" occupation. Ansar Allah has repeatedly condemned normalization agreements between Arab states and "Israel”, accusing these governments of betraying the Palestinian struggle.

The Houthis have also demonstrated their support for Palestine through action. They have reportedly facilitated the transfer of resources and weapons to Palestinian resistance groups, defying efforts by the US, "Israel”, and their allies to isolate them. This support underscores the Houthis’ commitment to the broader struggle against oppression and occupation, which they see as interconnected with their own battle in Yemen.

Conclusion: A Battle of Resilience and Principle

The Houthis’ resilience in the face of overwhelming odds is a testament to their strategic capabilities, ideological commitment, and deep connection to the Yemeni people. Despite facing a Saudi-led coalition backed by the West, as well as efforts by the US and "Israel" to isolate and weaken them, Ansar Allah has not only survived but thrived. Their connections to Iran and Hezbollah have bolstered their position as a key player in the regional Axis of Resistance, while their unwavering support for Palestine highlights their broader vision of justice and liberation.

The Houthis’ story is one of defiance against imperialism and occupation, a reminder that even the most powerful forces can be challenged by those with the will to resist. As the war in Yemen continues, the Houthis remain a symbol of resilience and determination, standing firm in their struggle for sovereignty, justice, and the rights of oppressed peoples across the region.