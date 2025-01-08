No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

IRG Chief Highlights Real-World Scenarios Tested in Eqtedar 1403 Drills

IRG Chief Highlights Real-World Scenarios Tested in Eqtedar 1403 Drills
folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] announced that the Eqtedar 1403 military drills incorporated various real-world scenarios to simulate potential enemy actions and enhance defense capabilities for the Natanz nuclear facility in Isfahan.

Major General Hossein Salami noted on Tuesday that the war games produced encouraging results and significant achievements.

He emphasized the advancements in air defense capabilities, particularly as a critical area of national defense.

During the drills, the IRG Aerospace Force unveiled a new air defense missile system, codenamed 358, featuring drone-based missile technology.

Other systems, such as Dezful and Tor-M1, demonstrated their ability to neutralize drones and cruise missiles at low altitudes.

The Dey-9 air defense system intercepted a simulated bunker-buster bomb within 15 seconds at a range of 17 kilometers.

The exercises also involved electronic warfare tactics and point-defense strategies to protect the Natanz nuclear site, engaging 30 aerial targets.

Iran conducts regular military exercises to test its equipment and combat readiness. Officials reaffirm that these measures aim to bolster defense capabilities against emerging threats.

Iran IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Chief Highlights Real-World Scenarios Tested in Eqtedar 1403 Drills

IRG Chief Highlights Real-World Scenarios Tested in Eqtedar 1403 Drills

3 hours ago
Iran Expands Nuclear Power: Two New Units at Bushehr Facility in Progress

Iran Expands Nuclear Power: Two New Units at Bushehr Facility in Progress

3 hours ago
Araghchi: Resistance Grows Despite Enemy Plots, Remains Impervious to Bombardment

Araghchi: Resistance Grows Despite Enemy Plots, Remains Impervious to Bombardment

23 hours ago
Iran Launches Aerospace Drills near Natanz Nuclear Facility

Iran Launches Aerospace Drills near Natanz Nuclear Facility

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 08-01-2025 Hour: 02:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot