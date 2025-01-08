Trump Blames Biden for Ukraine War

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden’s inept handling of the tensions between Russia, Ukraine and NATO has led to the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, President-elect Donald Trump told a press conference on Tuesday.

Had Washington not offered Ukraine the prospect of joining the US-led military bloc, war could have been avoided, Trump believes.

Washington’s desire to see Ukraine in NATO, despite Moscow’s legitimate concerns, is what has triggered the conflict, the president-elect told journalists, adding that he believes that Biden “broke” a deal that America had with Russia on how far the US-led military bloc could expand.

“Moscow has repeatedly stated even before President Vladimir Putin came to power that it does not want to see NATO in Ukraine,” Trump stated, adding that it “has been written in stone.” Biden nonetheless insisted that “they should be able to join NATO,” he added.

The president-elect also said he “could understand” how Russia was “feeling about” having a foreign military bloc “right on their doorstep.” “There were a lot of mistakes made” in negotiations between Moscow and Washington during the period preceding Russia’s military campaign against Kiev, he said.

“When I heard the way that Biden was negotiating, I said: ‘you’re going to end up in a war,’ and it turned out to be a very bad war,” Trump said, adding that the ongoing conflict could still escalate even further and become “much worse than it is now.”

The president-elect referred to the ongoing conflict as a “disaster” that “should have never happened” and called it “Biden’s fiasco.” He also vowed to “straighten up” the situation, while still admitting it will be “a tough one.” According to Trump, it would have been much easier to prevent the conflict from breaking out back in 2022 than to settle it now.

Answering one of the journalists’ questions, Trump said that he might need up to six months after taking office to help Moscow and Kiev reach a deal. Previously, he had repeatedly vowed to end the conflict in 24 hours. He still expressed his hope that it could be done “long before six months.”