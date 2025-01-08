US: Los Angeles Wildfires Rage as Tens of Thousands Evacuate

By Staff, Agencies

Winds of up to 100 miles an hour are spreading flames in the western part of the city, with the state governor confirming that buildings had already been engulfed in the fires.

Large-scale fires spread Tuesday in Los Angeles, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents while more than 13,000 buildings remain under threat by the flames. The fires are currently ravaging the upscale neighborhood of Pacific Palisades as well as the Santa Monica and Malibu areas.

Weather conditions and strong winds contribute to the rapid spread of flames in the city's hills. According to local media, gusts of wind are expected to continue in the coming days, with peaks that could reach 100 miles an hour, which is encouraging the spread of fires.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, confirmed that several buildings have already been destroyed.

Residents of neighboring districts testify to the extent of the damage, speaking of "considerable destruction" in the area. Although no casualties have been reported at this time, authorities are concerned about widespread power outages that could affect hundreds of thousands of people.

Emergency services have implemented a vast evacuation operation, particularly in the Pacific Palisades sector, where flames directly threaten many luxury properties. The mobilization of firefighters continues as unfavorable weather conditions complicate their intervention.

