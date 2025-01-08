- Home
Iran Expands Nuclear Power: Two New Units at Bushehr Facility in Progress
By Staff, Agencies
The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI], Mohammad Eslami, has announced significant advancements in the country's nuclear power capabilities, including the construction of two additional units at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in southern Iran.
Eslami outlined plans to establish nuclear power plants along the country’s southern coastline—covering provinces such as Bushehr, Khuzestan, Hormozgan and Sistan and Baluchestan—as well as in northern regions, including Golestan Province. These efforts align with directives from Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.
Over the next 17 years, Iran aims to generate 20,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity. The Bushehr plant, described by Eslami as one of Iran's "superior capacities" in energy production, has already made significant contributions, producing 7.4 billion kilowatts of nuclear electricity and saving the nation from consuming 105.7 million barrels of oil.
Eslami highlighted plans to triple the country’s nuclear electricity production capacity in the coming years, emphasizing the strategic importance of the nuclear industry in reducing energy costs and advancing scientific and technological progress.
Marking the 50th anniversary of Iran's nuclear organization, Eslami praised Imam Khamenei’s visionary support, which has reinforced the nuclear industry as a driving force behind various technological advancements.
He also noted Iran's success in breaking the monopoly of global powers over nuclear technology, despite facing intense political pressure and numerous obstacles imposed by what he referred to as the “imperialist global establishment.”
The official condemned efforts by global powers to stymie Iran's nuclear progress, describing them as acts of alarmism and intimidation. Nevertheless, he reiterated Iran’s commitment to expanding its nuclear capabilities as part of its broader energy and technological development strategy.
