Palestine, Jordan Denounce Map Claiming Arab Lands as Part of ’Greater ‘Israel’’

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian and Jordanian officials have strongly condemned a map shared by "Israeli" social media accounts that falsely depicts territories of several Arab countries as part of the so-called "greater ‘Israel’".

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for the Palestinian Authority [PA], described the map as a flagrant violation of international resolutions and laws.

He criticized "Israeli" occupation policies, settler violence and the repeated storming of the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, urging an "urgent international stance" to halt the war and destruction inflicted on the Palestinian people.

Abu Rudeineh also called on the incoming US administration to stop its unconditional support for all "Israeli" actions that undermine peace and security in West Asia.

The controversial map includes parts of Palestinian, Jordanian, Syrian and Lebanese territories. The Jordanian Foreign Ministry denounced the map as "provocative and baseless," emphasizing that "Israeli" actions rooted in racism would not affect Jordan’s sovereignty or the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The ministry demanded that the "Israeli entity" immediately halt such provocations and reckless statements, which it said only fuel tensions and destabilize the region.

This development coincided with inflammatory comments by far-right "Israeli" minister Bezalel Smotrich, who advocated for annexing the Occupied West Bank and expanding settlements in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Following the recent US elections, which saw Donald Trump secure victory, speculation has grown that the "Israeli entity" is planning a significant increase in settlement construction in the Occupied West Bank, reinforced by appointments made by the US president-elect.

In Gaza, "Israeli" soldiers have been seen wearing patches on their uniforms displaying maps of the entity extending into parts of Syria and Iraq.

These patches, often showing the "Israeli" flag over redrawn regional borders, highlight expansionist ambitions to claim additional Arab lands beyond the current boundaries of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Smotrich has openly stated his aspirations to conquer all Palestinian territories up to the Jordan River and annex areas extending to Damascus, Iraq and even Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, "Israel's" recent military campaign in Lebanon, which lasted from late September to November 27, was perceived as part of the entity’s broader expansionist agenda. However, the operation ended in failure for the occupation forces.