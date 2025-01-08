Hamas Condemns “Israeli” Plan to Annex Arab Lands

By Staff, Agencies

The Hamas resistance movement has strongly condemned “Israel’s” plan to annex more Palestinian and Arab lands.

On Tuesday, Hamas stated that the plan underscores the “Israeli” entity’s aggressive nature and expansionist ambitions.

“The hostile declarations by occupation leaders demand strong responses from Arab and Islamic governments to confront these ambitions and halt their crimes,” the Hamas statement emphasized.

The comments followed the publication of a map on official “Israeli” social media accounts, which depicted Palestinian territories along with Jordan, Syria and Lebanon as annexed to the regime.

Hamas denounced the map as further proof of “Israel’s” colonial ambitions and its intention to escalate aggression to dominate the region and exploit its resources.

The movement urged Arab and Islamic nations, as well as the Arab League, to take decisive action against “Israel’s” plans and crimes against Palestinians.

“These aggressive policies and repeated public declarations, coinciding with the ongoing brutal war of genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank, call for decisive actions from the Arab League and Arab and Islamic governments. It is imperative to confront these ambitions, stop the continuous Zionist crimes against our Palestinian people, and provide all forms of support and solidarity in the face of fascist plans targeting the entire region,” Hamas stated.

The controversial map emerged after Bezalel Smotrich, an “Israeli” far-right minister, expressed his desire to not only conquer all Palestinian territories up to the Jordan River but also extend “Israeli” control to Syria, Jordan and Lebanon, and even as far as Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

In a prior statement, Hamas urged Arab and Muslim populations, along with the free people of the world, to press governments and international organizations to go beyond condemnation and assume responsibility in stopping what it described as a holocaust being perpetrated by the Zionist occupation, emboldened by American support.

Earlier on Tuesday, Palestinian and Jordanian officials condemned the “Israeli” map, which labeled several Arab countries as part of the so-called “greater Israel”.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for the Palestinian Authority, called the map a blatant violation of international resolutions and laws. He condemned “Israeli” occupation policies, settler attacks, and repeated incursions into the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, calling for an urgent international stance to stop the war and destruction inflicted on the Palestinian people.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry described the document as “provocative and baseless.” It also called on the incoming US administration to halt its unconditional support for all “Israeli” policies undermining peace and security in West Asia.