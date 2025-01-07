Trudeau: “Snowball’s Chance in Hell” Canada Will Merge with US

By Staff, Agencies

There is not a "snowball's chance in hell" that Canada will merge with the United States, outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, while his foreign minister added the country will "never back down" from threats by US President-elect Donald Trump.

The comments from Trudeau and Foreign Minister Melanie Joly followed the US President-elect's statement at a news conference about using "economic force" in pursuit of his unlikely plan for Canada to merge with the United States.

"There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States," Trudeau reacted on X, while also highlighting close bilateral security and trade ties.

Joly, meanwhile, accused Trump of showing with his remarks "a complete lack of understanding" of Canada.

"Our economy is strong. Our people our strong. We will never back down in the face of threats," she said on the social media platform owned by Trump ally Elon Musk.

Trump spoke in a meandering press conference Tuesday, a day after Congress certified his election victory.

He also threatened military action to secure the Panama Canal, and Greenland.

He has previously vowed to slap 25 percent tariffs on Canadian imports when he takes office on January 20, which could be devastating for Canada as it sends 75 percent of its exports to the United States.

Asked if he would use military force to bring Canada to heel, the incoming president said "no, economic force."

Officials in Canada are preparing to retaliate in what risks becoming a trade war.