Saudi Arabia’s Escalating Executions and Western Hypocrisy

By Mohamad Hammoud

Lebanon – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, often hailed by Western governments as a key ally and a bastion of stability in the Middle East, has recently intensified its already alarming practice of executing citizens without proper due process. This egregious violation of human rights not only casts a shadow over the Saudi justice system but also highlights the hypocrisy of Western nations that, despite their purported commitment to human rights, turn a blind eye to these atrocities for political and economic gain.

The Saudi Justice System

Saudi Arabia’s justice system operates under an opaque and draconian framework. Rooted in an ultraconservative interpretation of Sharia law, the legal process frequently lacks transparency, fairness, and impartiality. Many defendants are denied access to legal representation and subjected to coerced confessions obtained through torture. Trials are often conducted in secret, with little to no public oversight. This systemic lack of accountability enables the state to wield the death penalty as a tool of repression rather than justice.

One of the most chilling aspects of Saudi Arabia’s capital punishment practices is its use against political dissidents and activists. When dissenters cannot be silenced through sham trials and imprisonment, the state has demonstrated a willingness to resort to extrajudicial killings. Human rights organizations have documented numerous cases where activists, journalists, and minority group members were executed under the guise of combating terrorism or maintaining public order. In reality, these executions serve to suppress opposition and silence calls for reform or criticism of the regime.

The Surge in Executions

In 2024, Saudi Arabia executed at least 338 people, the highest number in decades. This sharp increase has been driven by a crackdown on vague offenses such as “disrupting the social fabric” or “spreading false information.” These charges are often weaponized against individuals advocating for human rights, political reform, or greater freedoms. By conflating peaceful activism with terrorism, Saudi authorities aim to delegitimize dissent and present themselves as guardians of stability rather than perpetrators of repression.

Saudi officials defend the death penalty as a necessary measure to maintain public order and claim that executions occur only after all appeals have been exhausted. However, human rights organizations argue that trials are frequently unfair, with defendants facing torture and coerced confessions. The lack of transparency and accountability in the Saudi justice system further exacerbates concerns about the fairness of these executions.

Western Hypocrisy

The role of Western nations in enabling these atrocities is undeniable. Countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, which frequently position themselves as champions of democracy and human rights, maintain close ties with the Saudi regime. These relationships are driven by lucrative arms deals, energy interests, and geopolitical alliances. Despite clear evidence of human rights abuses, Western leaders have consistently failed to take meaningful action against Saudi Arabia, instead issuing tepid statements of concern that carry no real consequences.

For instance, US President Joe Biden, who during his 2020 campaign vowed to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" state, visited the kingdom in 2022 and fist-bumped Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This gesture was widely criticized as symbolic of the West's willingness to overlook human rights abuses in favor of strategic alliances. Similarly, European countries continue to sell arms to Saudi Arabia despite evidence that these weapons are used in the kingdom’s military interventions in Yemen and other conflicts.

This hypocrisy is glaring. While Western nations are quick to impose sanctions and diplomatic pressure on countries like Iran or Russia for human rights violations, they remain largely silent on Saudi Arabia’s transgressions. This double standard reveals the extent to which economic and strategic interests outweigh moral imperatives in international relations. The West’s inaction not only emboldens the Saudi regime but also undermines its credibility as a global defender of human rights.

Conclusion

The surge in executions in Saudi Arabia highlights the kingdom's ongoing human rights abuses and the deep flaws within its justice system. The lack of due process, reliance on torture, and execution of dissenters without fair trials are grave violations of international norms. Western nations’ response to these atrocities has been marked by hypocrisy, as economic and strategic interests take precedence over human rights. It is imperative for the international community to adopt a stronger stance against Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses and work to ensure justice and accountability prevail.