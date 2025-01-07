- Home
’Israeli’ Army Confirms Deaths of Two Soldiers Amid Fierce Clashes in Northern Gaza
By Staff, Agencies
The "Israeli" occupation's military admitted Tuesday to the killing of two of its soldiers during battles in northern Gaza.
One of the dead soldiers was a deputy company commander in the Nahal Brigade’s 932nd Battalion, from Eli, as per "Israeli" media. The second was a company commander in the same battalion, from al-Quds.
The "Israeli" army also reported that two additional soldiers from the 932nd Battalion were seriously wounded in the same incident in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza.
The two fatalities bring the total number of "Israeli" soldiers killed in Gaza's invasion to 397, as per the "Israeli" media.
Earlier, two soldiers from the Nahal Brigade's reconnaissance unit were seriously wounded in battles in northern Gaza, and were evacuated to "Israeli" hospitals for medical treatment.
In Addition, the "Israeli" army claimed to have adjusted soldier guidelines due to rights violations during Gaza conflict, highlighted by shooting at a UN convoy.
The World Food Programme (WFP) reported that "Israeli" troops attacked a convoy of three vehicles with eight staff members, despite receiving all necessary clearances from "Israeli" authorities.
