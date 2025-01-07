No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

’Israeli’ Army Confirms Deaths of Two Soldiers Amid Fierce Clashes in Northern Gaza

’Israeli’ Army Confirms Deaths of Two Soldiers Amid Fierce Clashes in Northern Gaza
folder_openZionist Entity access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation's military admitted Tuesday to the killing of two of its soldiers during battles in northern Gaza.

One of the dead soldiers was a deputy company commander in the Nahal Brigade’s 932nd Battalion, from Eli, as per "Israeli" media. The second was a company commander in the same battalion, from al-Quds.

The "Israeli" army also reported that two additional soldiers from the 932nd Battalion were seriously wounded in the same incident in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza.

The two fatalities bring the total number of "Israeli" soldiers killed in Gaza's invasion to 397, as per the "Israeli" media.

Earlier, two soldiers from the Nahal Brigade's reconnaissance unit were seriously wounded in battles in northern Gaza, and were evacuated to "Israeli" hospitals for medical treatment.

In Addition, the "Israeli" army claimed to have adjusted soldier guidelines due to rights violations during Gaza conflict, highlighted by shooting at a UN convoy.

The World Food Programme (WFP) reported that "Israeli" troops attacked a convoy of three vehicles with eight staff members, despite receiving all necessary clearances from "Israeli" authorities.

 

zionist entity gaza war crimes world food program IsraeliArmy

Comments

  1. Related News
’Israeli’ Army Admit to Death of Two Soldiers in Northern Gaza

’Israeli’ Army Admit to Death of Two Soldiers in Northern Gaza

one hour ago
Recommendation to Boost War Budget and Recruit All Sectors Amid Losses

Recommendation to Boost War Budget and Recruit All Sectors Amid Losses

3 hours ago
Amnesty Suspends “Israel” Branch for Rejecting NGO’s Findings

Amnesty Suspends “Israel” Branch for Rejecting NGO’s Findings

4 hours ago
’Israeli’ Forces Fear Arrest during International Travel after Soldier Flees Brazil

’Israeli’ Forces Fear Arrest during International Travel after Soldier Flees Brazil

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 07-01-2025 Hour: 06:14 Beirut Timing

whatshot