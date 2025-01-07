US Historical Association Condemns ’Israel’s’ Destruction of Gaza’s Educational System

By Staff, Agencies

The American Historical Association, the oldest professional association of historians in the United States, has voted in favor of condemning "Israel's" war on Gaza, stating the destruction of the strip's educational system as "scholasticide."

During the group's Manhattan meeting, the resolution against scholasticide in Gaza was approved by a vote of 428 to 88.

According to the resolution, the "Israeli" war has devastated Gaza's education system, destroying schools, universities, and cultural sites, jeopardizing the study of Palestinian history.

The resolution called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, citing UN experts' statement in April 2024, and urging the historical association to form a committee for rebuilding Gaza's educational infrastructure.

After the vote, Barbara Weinstein, ex-president and NYU history professor, emphasized the importance of protecting archives and institutions for scholars.

"This protest is not only a protest against the destruction of lives but also against the erasure of their memory, as historians view it as the erasure of the people," she stated.

David Waldstreicher, an early American history professor, noted a profession shift in the successful Sunday vote on "Israel's" treatment of Palestinians.

The measure will go to the council for approval or rejection, and if rejected, will be put to the whole group for a vote within 90 days.

The vote marked a shift in cultural battles over the Gaza war, sparking pro-Palestine demonstrations at Columbia University in New York City on April 17, 2024. This movement spread to other US campuses, making it unique in this century.