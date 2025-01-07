Recommendation to Boost War Budget and Recruit All Sectors Amid Losses

By Staff, Hebrew Media

“Israeli” media reported that the "Nagel Committee," appointed by the “Israeli” entity to evaluate the budget of its so-called "defense" system and military structure, submitted its recommendations on Monday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, War Minister Yoav Gallant and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

In light of the economic losses suffered by the “Israeli” entity due to its wars, the committee's primary recommendation was to increase the security budget by 9 billion “shekels” for the year 2025 to support military buildup. Looking ahead to the next decade, the committee recommended increasing the military budget by approximately 250 billion “shekels”, with an annual increment of 25 billion “shekels”.

Amid the “Israeli” entity’s struggle with human resource readiness, the committee recommended, as reported by “Israeli” media, the recruitment of all “Israeli” settlers currently exempt from military service, including Arabs and “Haredim”, citing the principle that all “citizens” should share equal rights and duties. The report stated: "It is recommended to implement the required changes gradually, in accordance with the recruitment and absorption capabilities of the ‘Israeli’ entity and its needs," while emphasizing the importance of the "people's army model" as being more critical now than ever before.

The committee further recommended extending the duration of military service in the “Israeli” army to 36 months. According to the report: “In light of the evolving security landscape and the lessons drawn from the war, ‘Israeli’ representatives identified a critical operational need to immediately expand the manpower available for mandatory military service”. The report also highlighted that "Iran remains the primary adversary of ‘Israel,’ with the potential for a large-scale, comprehensive war necessitating the allocation of substantial force-building resources by the army."

Two weeks ago, War Minister Yisrael Katz met with committee members to discuss the three central principles of “Israel's” security policy. These principles include: first, the eradication of the “Israeli” entity; second, that “Israel” will not request others to fight on its behalf; and third, that “Israel” must maintain the capacity to defend itself against any threat, with the support and assistance of the United States.