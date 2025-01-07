WSJ: Far-Right Party to Form Government in Austria

By Staff, Agencies

A report by the Wall Street Journal indicated that Austria's Freedom Party is set to form its first far-right government since WWII, marking a significant shift in anti-immigrant and populist political movements across Europe.

Austrian President Van der Bellen granted Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl the chance to negotiate a coalition after previous attempts to form a government without the far-right failed.

This development followed Saturday’s announcement by Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who has led Austria since late 2021, that he would resign.

The Freedom Party, despite being a junior partner in previous governing coalitions, secured first place in the last year's general election but failed to secure a majority.

As no single party gained more than 50% of the vote, a coalition is necessary to form a government, as per the report.

Should coalition talks break down, Austria could face a snap election, with recent opinion polls indicating growing support for the Freedom Party.

Van der Bellen, a trusted Austrian politician, emphasized the importance of accepting the majority despite his personal preferences, stating he did not take this step lightly.

Austria's political turmoil is a part of a broader European trend, driven by anti-immigrant and populist parties exploiting rising migration, economic stagnation, and political instability, concluded the report.