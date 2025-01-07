- Home
Reuters - Trump’s Ukraine Aide Postpones Trip to Kiev
By Staff, Agencies
US president-elect Donald Trump's key Ukraine aide has postponed a planned trip to Kiev until after the Republican's inauguration, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Retired Gen. Kellogg intended to meet Ukrainian leadership in early January.
Bloomberg previously reported that Kellogg is open to meetings in Moscow, focusing on gathering information rather than implementing specific policy goals, while Reuters did not mention the Russian capital in its report.
Kellogg expressed concerns about the prolonged Ukraine conflict, stating it has become a war of attrition causing a generation of young men to die.
Trump claimed conflict resolution within 24 hours and criticized Biden's decision to permit Ukrainian missile launches into Russia, describing it as a dangerous escalation.
Trump warned of potential aid cuts to Ukraine if it refuses to pursue a peace agreement, expecting Zelensky to accept territorial concessions as part of a potential peace deal.
Moscow is open to a dialogue on Ukraine without preconditions, based on Istanbul agreements and ground conditions, including withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbass, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, and Ukraine's NATO membership.
