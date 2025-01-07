Araghchi: Resistance Grows Despite Enemy Plots, Remains Impervious to Bombardment

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the resistance school of thought has been developing in recent months in defiance of attempts by the enemies to weaken and upend it.

Speaking during a ceremony honoring Iran's martyred anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani, Araghchi said the enemies do not recognize the fact that the blood of martyrs is a weapon in the hands of the resistance.

"The resistance school of thought cannot be eliminated by military strikes and bombings," he emphasized.

"The resistance school of thought grows stronger despite recent blows, showing resilience in the face of adversity," he added.

The Iranian diplomat also lauded General Soleimani for elevating resistance to a powerful regional movement.

General Soleimani, head of Iran's Quds Force, was assassinated in a US drone strike near Baghdad Airport, ordered by President Trump in January 2020.

Araghchi cited "Israel's" assassination of resistance leaders, including Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and emphasized that Nasrallah's blood will strengthen and enhance Hezbollah's capabilities.

He aslo mentioned Syria's recent struggles: the army's initial defeat through media warfare which resulted in a lack of resistance.