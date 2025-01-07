- Home
Iran Launches Aerospace Drills near Natanz Nuclear Facility
By Staff, Agencies
The Aerospace Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has launched a large-scale military drill in the central province of Isfahan.
The first stage of the exercise, codenamed Eqtedar [Authority] 1403, began on Tuesday on the periphery of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility upon the order of Brigadier General Qader Rahimzadeh, commander of the country's Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base.
During this phase of the military exercise, air defense units of the IRG Aerospace Force are providing a complete protection of Shahid Ahmadi Roshan nuclear site, also known as Natanz site, against a multitude of aerial threats under critical electronic warfare conditions.
A senior Iranian military commander declared that the country will stage massive security and anti-terror operations across the country for the next two months.
Iranian military forces hold routine exercises according to a detailed schedule in various parts of the country in order to test their weaponry and equipment and evaluate their combat preparedness.
The country’s officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities which are entirely meant for defense against potential new threats.
