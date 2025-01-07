Frustration in Syria’s Quneitra as ’Israeli’ Incursions Persist

By Staff, Agencies

In the southern Syrian province of Quneitra, residents are grappling with the consequences of "Israeli" advances into the United Nations-patrolled buffer zone in the Golan Heights, established by the 1974 ceasefire agreement between Syria and "Israel".

A main road in Quneitra’s capital is now blocked by mounds of dirt, fallen trees and debris, while "Israeli" tanks maneuver in the area.

The "Israeli" military entered the buffer zone following the collapse of President Bashar Assad’s government last month amid Syria’s 13-year war. These incursions have extended beyond the buffer zone, with reports of demolished homes, restricted farming and live fire directed at protesting residents.

Quneitra residents express frustration over both the "Israeli" actions and the perceived inaction of Syria’s new government and the international community.

Rinata Fastas, a local resident, voiced concerns about the possibility of a permanent "Israeli" occupation. "Why is no one in the new Syrian state coming out and talking about the violations that are happening in Quneitra province and against the rights of its people?" she asked.

Tensions amid Syria’s Rebuilding

The United Nations has accused "Israel" of violating the 1974 ceasefire by entering the buffer zone. "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that troops would remain in the area "until another arrangement is found to ensure 'Israel’s' security."

Meanwhile, Syria’s new government, led by Ahmad Al-Sharaa – better known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani – of the Takfiri group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, has publicly stated that Syria does not seek military conflict with "Israel," reflecting the nation’s current limitations. "We are not ready as a country now to open wars with another country," echoed Adel Subhi al-Ali, a local religious leader in Quneitra.

However, consolidating domestic control, rebuilding national institutions and addressing Western sanctions have taken precedence over confronting "Israel".

Protests and "Israeli" Violence

In villages like Rafid, locals report demolitions and confrontations with "Israeli" forces. During a December 25 protest in Dawaya, unarmed demonstrators were met with live fire from "Israeli" troops, resulting in several injuries. Abdelrahman Khaled al-Aqqa, an 18-year-old protester shot in both legs, described chanting, "Syria is free, 'Israel' get out!" before "Israeli" forces opened fire.

Protesters demand international intervention to pressure "Israel" to abide by the 1974 ceasefire agreement and return the Golan Heights to Syria. However, residents acknowledge Syria’s current inability to leverage military or political power.

For now, the people of Quneitra remain in a precarious situation, left to fend for themselves amid "Israeli" advances and the challenges of Syria’s post-war rebuilding efforts.