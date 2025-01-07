Risks Surround Fate of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya As “Israel” Prevents Him A Lawyer

By Staff, Agencies

Physicians for Human Rights-“Israel” [PHR-I] reported that the “Israeli” military is preventing Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, from meeting with a lawyer to assess his condition and detention circumstances.

"Despite our urgent requests to send an attorney, the military says he's barred from lawyer visits until 10.01.2025," PHR-I stated, adding that the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces continue to withhold information about Dr. Abu Safiya's whereabouts, despite renouncing earlier claims that he is not being held in "Israel".

PHR-I further emphasized that medical professionals are protected under international humanitarian law for a clear purpose. In a post on X, the organization stresses that targeting healthcare workers equates to targeting an entire society, including civilians in need of medical care, people with chronic illnesses, and those with injuries.

The organization further highlighted the dire healthcare crisis in Gaza, stating that their data shows over 20,000 people awaiting urgent medical evacuations due to the collapse of the healthcare system in Gaza, in addition to the medical professionals' loss of ability to care for their communities.

“More than 1000 medical?professionals were killed, 230?were arrested, 130 are still?held in ‘Israeli’?incarceration facilities … More than 70 people have?already died in ‘Israeli’?Incarceration facilities. Just?as a comparison, nine people died in Guantanamo in 22 years?of operation. We have here more?than 70 people in just a few?months,” PHR-I added.

In parallel, The Palestinian Prisoners Club [PCC] stated that the risks surrounding the fate of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya are growing as time passes. This comes after the Israeli occupation army denied the existence of any record confirming his detainment.

In a statement, the club emphasized that Abu Safiya's case is one of thousands of detainees in Gaza who are enduring the crime of enforced disappearance.

The PPC added, “Despite clear evidence of Dr. Abu Safiya's arrest, the occupation is now denying its previous statements and rejecting the existence of evidence, including videos and photos it had previously published, as well as the testimonies of some detainees who were released.”

Physicians for Human Rights had submitted a request on behalf of Abu Safiya’s family on Thursday to allow a lawyer to visit him. However, the “Israeli” occupation army responded by stating that there was no record confirming his detainment. In response to this, the organization filed an urgent petition seeking to reveal his fate.

The Prisoners Club stated that Abu Safiya is among at least 320 medical personnel who have been arrested since the onset of the genocide. The arrests of doctors and the destruction of hospitals are seen as key elements of the ongoing war of extermination. Since the war began, three doctors from Gaza—Iyad al-Rantisi, Adnan al-Barsh, and Ziad al-Dalu—have also been martyred after being arrested.