Indonesia Joins BRICS as a Full Member, Strengthening Global South Cooperation

By Staff, Agencies

Indonesia has officially become a full member of BRICS, as announced by Brazil, the current holder of the group’s rotating presidency, on Monday.

BRICS, established in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, expanded in 2010 to include South Africa. Initially focused on mutual investment and financial stability, the group has since broadened its agenda to encompass security and global governance reform.

Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous nation with over 270 million people, had its membership endorsed by BRICS leaders in 2023.

However, the Southeast Asian nation chose to join only after forming its new government last year.

“Indonesia shares with the other members of the group support for the reform of global governance institutions and contributes positively to the deepening of cooperation in the Global South,” Brazil stated.

It highlighted Indonesia’s significance as the largest economy and population in Southeast Asia, emphasizing its shared commitment to advancing South-South cooperation.

The group expanded last year, welcoming Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates as full members. Additionally, countries like Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Malaysia and Uzbekistan are expected to join as BRICS partner states in 2025.

According to senior Russian officials, more than two dozen other nations have expressed interest in collaborating with BRICS, reflecting its growing influence. Moscow held the group’s rotating presidency in 2024.