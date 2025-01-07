US Envoy: “Israel” to Continue Withdrawal from South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

US envoy to Lebanon and the “Israeli” entity Amos Hochstein announced on Monday that the withdrawal of “Israeli” forces from South Lebanon would continue until their complete exit from the occupied Lebanese territory.

He said the discussions with House Speaker Berri were very good. Before the meeting of the Quintet Committee, the “Israeli” forces began withdrawing from Naqoura and most of the Western sector. The envoy went on to underline that these withdrawals would continue all the way to the Blue Line, ensuring the full withdrawal of “Israeli” forces.

During his visit, Hochstein also met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, describing their discussions as “good and positive”.

Following the meeting, Hochstein stated that “the United States supports the Lebanese Army, and southern Lebanon will return to stability and security. The implementation of the agreement did not happen as quickly as desired, but it led to the complete withdrawal of the “Israeli” forces from the western sector and the deployment of the Lebanese Army there."

The US envoy further stated “Mikati showed great leadership in reaching an agreement to ceasefire in Lebanon."

He underlined that “We still have 20 days, and we will continue the work we have done for the withdrawal of the ‘Israeli’ forces and the deployment of the Lebanese Army, with the support of UNIFIL.”

For his part, Mikati reiterated the demand to stop “Israeli” security violations of the ceasefire, the ongoing attacks on southern towns, the systematic destruction of homes and facilities, and the violation of Lebanese airspace. He also called for a clear timetable to complete the “Israeli” withdrawal before the expiration of the 60-day period.

“The continuation of these violations and the talk of ‘Israel's’ intention to extend the ceasefire deadline is strongly rejected. We are bringing this issue to the attention of the countries that facilitated the arrangements and the committee responsible for overseeing their implementation,” the Lebanese Prime Minister stated.