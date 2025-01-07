- Home
WFP Slams “Israel’s” Attack on Aid Convoy in Gaza
By Staff, Agencies
The World Food Program [WFP] strongly condemned the horrifying “Israeli” attack on its “clearly marked” convoy in the besieged Gaza Strip.
In a statement on Monday, WFP said “Israeli” forces opened fire on its convoy of three vehicles that was carrying eight staff members near the Wadi Gaza checkpoint a day earlier, despite “having received all of the necessary clearances from “Israeli” authorities.
“At least 16 bullets struck the vehicles,” putting the lives of “our staff at tremendous risk and leaving the vehicles immobilized,” WFP said, noting that “Thankfully, no staff members were injured in this terrifying encounter.”
The world's largest humanitarian agency stressed that the “unacceptable event” is just the latest example of the complex and dangerous working environment that WFP and other agencies are operating in today, calling for urgent improvement of security conditions in Gaza to allow lifesaving humanitarian aid to continue.
“WFP urges all parties to respect international humanitarian law, protect civilian lives, and allow safe passage for humanitarian aid,” the statement said.
International aid agencies working to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza have frequently slammed “Israel” for hampering or threatening their operations.
