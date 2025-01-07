11 Guantanamo Detainees Transferred to Oman after Over Two Decades without Charges

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has transferred 11 Yemeni detainees from the Guantanamo Bay detention center to Oman after holding them for more than 20 years without charge or trial.

The move is part of ongoing efforts under Washington’s “war on terror” to reduce the detainee population and ultimately shut down the controversial facility.

“The United States appreciates the willingness of the government of Oman and other partners to support ongoing US efforts focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing the Guantanamo Bay facility,” the US War Department said in a statement on Monday evening.

The released detainees include notable figures such as:

Tawfiq al-Bihani, cleared for transfer since 2010.

Khalid Qassim, a long-term hunger striker who has spent most of his adult life in Guantanamo.

Hassan bin Attash, captured during a security raid in Pakistan in 2002.

Hassan’s brother, Walid bin Attash, remains imprisoned and faces trial for allegedly aiding in the planning of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the US.

None of the 11 transferred men had been criminally charged or brought to trial during their detention. They were all approved for transfer by federal national security officials.

Among the released is Sharqawi al-Hajj, who had endured repeated hunger strikes and hospitalizations in protest of his 21 years of detention, which followed two years of imprisonment and torture by the CIA, according to the US-based Center for Constitutional Rights [CCR].

Current Status of Guantanamo

With this transfer, the number of detainees remaining at Guantanamo has dropped to 15. Of these, six are uncharged, and three have already been cleared for transfer.

At its peak following the September 11 attacks, the facility held approximately 800 detainees. Established by then-President George W. Bush, Guantanamo Bay was designed to detain suspects indefinitely without charge while blocking legal challenges to their detention.

Over the years, rights groups and lawmakers have advocated for the closure of Guantanamo and the release of detainees not charged with any crime. President Joe Biden, who had promised to close the facility during his 2020 campaign, leaves office with Guantanamo still operational.