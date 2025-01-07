US: Congress Certifies Trump’s Election Win

By Staff, Agencies

The US Congress has certified president-elect Donald Trump and vice president-elect J.D. Vance as the winners of the 2024 election, with no Democrats objecting to the Republican victory for the first time since 1988.

The Trump-Vance ticket won 312 Electoral College votes, the popular vote, and all seven swing states, triumphing over Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz. Harris got to certify her own defeat on Monday, chairing the joint session of Congress as part of her ceremonial duty as president of the Senate.

“Today was obviously a very important day, and it was about what should be the norm and what the American people should be able to take for granted, which is that one of the most important pillars of our democracy is that there will be a peaceful transfer of power,” Harris told reporters at the Capitol afterward.

Multiple Democrats argued that their willingness to cede power stood in sharp contrast with four years ago, when a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 vote. Federal prosecutors have imprisoned more than 1,500 people in relation to the incident that Democrats labeled a “violet insurrection.”