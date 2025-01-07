Resilience Versus Retreat: Why ‘Israeli’ Settlers Shun the North

By Mohamad Hammoud

The aftermath of conflict often reveals the true nature of resilience, fear, and determination in the face of destruction. In the case of northern “Israel” the reluctance of "Israeli" settlers to return to their “homes” after periods of violence highlights deeper issues of insecurity, physical damage, and a lack of connection to the land they occupy. This hesitance stands in stark contrast to the resilience of Lebanese civilians, who, despite the ongoing "Israeli" occupation of villages in southern Lebanon, returned to their homes the moment ceasefires were declared. Examining the reasons behind the settlers' fear, the destruction of their properties, and their inability to rebuild their lives reveals a broader narrative about the fragility of occupation and the strength of native populations.

Fear as the Overarching Obstacle

One of the primary reasons "Israeli" settlers are unwilling to return to the north is fear. For decades, the northern regions of "Israel" have been subject to attacks due to their proximity to Lebanon and the ongoing tensions with Hezbollah. The settlers often see themselves as being on the front lines of conflict, vulnerable to rocket fire and cross-border skirmishes. While fear is a natural human reaction in such situations, it is exacerbated by the fact that these settlers are not native to the area. Many of them were encouraged or incentivized to move to these regions as part of broader settlement policies, meaning their connection to the land is tenuous at best. When faced with physical danger, their instinct is to flee rather than to rebuild or defend their homes.

In contrast, Lebanese civilians in the south, despite experiencing far worse destruction, demonstrate a remarkable lack of fear in returning to their homes. This resilience derives from their deep connection to their land, where generations of families have lived, worked, and died. For them, leaving is not an option because their identity and survival are inherently tied to their homes and communities. This stark difference highlights the fragility of the settlers' presence in northern "Israel" compared to the steadfastness of the Lebanese people.

The Impact of Property Damage

Another significant factor preventing the return of "Israeli" settlers is the extensive damage to infrastructure and homes during conflicts. According to the "Israeli" government, the direct damage to the 82 border-area communities amounts to over $420 million, encompassing homes, public and private buildings, infrastructure, agriculture, and vehicles. The region has been heavily affected by artillery exchanges, leaving scorched trees, damaged roads, and remnants of military equipment scattered around.

In an effort to encourage the return of "Israeli" settlers to the northern regions, the "Israeli" government has announced a compensation plan. Starting March 1st, returning residents will be eligible for various financial benefits, including assistance grants of up to NIS 25,360 per adult and NIS 12,680 per child. Additionally, the government will provide compensation for indirect damage caused by the abandonment of their homes. This initiative aims to support the recovery and long-term stability of the region, addressing both the physical and psychological challenges faced by the settlers due to the recent conflict. Despite these incentives, concerns about safety, particularly the potential threat posed by Hezbollah, remain a significant factor influencing the settlers' decisions to return.

In southern Lebanon, the story is quite different. Villages bombed and ravaged by "Israeli" airstrikes were quickly repopulated as soon as ceasefires were announced. Despite the destruction, Lebanese civilians returned to rebuild from the rubble, often with minimal external aid. This unwavering determination is rooted in their strong sense of belonging and understanding that the land is theirs to protect and restore, no matter the challenges. There is a collective effort among Lebanese communities to support one another in times of crisis, a stark contrast to the isolated and unsupported settlers in northern "Israel."

The Role of Occupation and Identity

The reluctance of "Israeli" settlers to return to the north also stems from a broader issue of occupation and identity. These settlers are often viewed as occupiers rather than legitimate residents. Their presence in these areas is part of a broader strategy to assert control over contested territories, rather than a reflection of genuine connection to the land. This lack of rootedness contributes to their fear and hesitation in the face of adversity. When violence erupts, the settlers’ temporary and artificial connection to the land becomes evident, as their first instinct is to flee rather than to defend or rebuild.

In contrast, Lebanese civilians in the south face significant hardships under "Israeli" occupation but remain steadfast in their commitment to their homes. Despite the risks posed by living next to military bases, they show remarkable courage and resilience. Their determination to return home immediately after ceasefires, even when their villages are still under threat, demonstrates a profound connection to their land and culture that occupiers and settlers cannot replicate.

Conclusion: A Tale of Two Realities

The contrast between the "Israeli" settlers in the north and the Lebanese civilians in the south underscores the fundamental differences between occupying forces and native populations. The settlers’ reluctance to return to their homes after conflict reveals their lack of rootedness and the fragility of their presence in contested areas. On the other hand, the Lebanese people’s resilience and determination to rebuild, even in the face of immense hardship, demonstrate the strength that comes from a deep and authentic connection to the land. This comparison serves as a critique of the Israeli occupation and settlement policies, which fail to foster genuine community or security, leaving settlers isolated and unprepared to face the realities of conflict. The courage of the Lebanese people, in contrast, stands as a testament to the power of belonging and resistance in the face of adversity.